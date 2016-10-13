FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ulta Salon Cosmetics and Fragrance Q3 same store sales rose 12.8 pct
October 13, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ulta Salon Cosmetics and Fragrance Q3 same store sales rose 12.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc

* Ulta Beauty hosts analyst and investor conference and raises third quarter and fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.38

* Q3 same store sales rose 12.8 percent

* Now expects Q3 comparable sales, including e-commerce sales, to increase 14% to 15%

* Ulta Salon cosmetics and fragrance -confirm outlook for business to deliver EPS growth in low twenties percentage range for fiscal 2017, 2018, 2019

* Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance - for full year, company plans to achieve comparable sales growth of approximately 12% to 14%

* Now expects to deliver FY 2016 eps growth in mid-twenties percentage range

* Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance confirm outlook for business to deliver EPS growth in low twenties percentage range for fiscal 2017, 2018, 2019

* Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance expects to drive 7% to 9% comparable sales growth for period from 2017 to 2019

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

