BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports Q3 results

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.96

* Q3 earnings per share $0.97

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp sees fully diluted EPS $4.69 to $4.79 for FY

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp sees FY adjusted fully diluted EPS $4.55 to $4.65

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - sees FY non-gaap contract sales growth of about 4 percent

* Qtrly total revenues $407 million versus $407.1 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S