Goldman targets credit-card borrowers with new lending business
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has launched a new online lending business that targets borrowers saddled with credit-card debt, the bank said on Thursday.
Oct 13 Lipocine Inc :
* Clarus therapeutics provides update on patent infringement lawsuit against Lipocine's oral product for testosterone replacement therapy
* Clarus therapeutics - patent infringement lawsuit against Lipocine, Inc. that had been filed in U.S. District court in Delaware has been dismissed
* Clarus Therapeutics - court found there was not immediate reason to hear case given Lipocine's failure to receive FDA market approval for LPCN-1021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has launched a new online lending business that targets borrowers saddled with credit-card debt, the bank said on Thursday.
CHICAGO, Oct 13 No. U.S. railroad CSX Corp said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter earnings per share should be "flat to slightly down" and that it expects freight volumes to be relatively flat during the quarter.
BRUSSELS, Oct 13 The European Union launched an appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization panel finding last month that it had failed to rein in billions of dollars in subsidies to planemaker Airbus.