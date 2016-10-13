FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Transcanada launches open season on new mainline tolling option
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Transcanada launches open season on new mainline tolling option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp :

* Transcanada Corp - proposal does not impact current contracts that are already in place on canadian mainline system

* Transcanada - contract term for this service is 10 years with tolls ranging from $0.75 /GJ to $0.82 /GJ

* Transcanada Corp - tolls are inclusive of abandonment surcharge and delivery pressure charge

* Transcanada Corp - early termination rights are provided for contract

* Transcanada-Early termination rights can be exercised following initial 5 years of service upon payment of increased toll for final 2 years of contract

* Transcanada-Open season for proposal to flow natural gas along canadian mainline from empress receipt point in Alberta to dawn hub in Southern Ontario

* Transcanada Corp - targeted in-service date is November 1, 2017

* Transcanada Corp - tolls range from $0.75 /GJ to $0.82 /GJ depending on shippers' contract volume commitments and a total subscription of 1.5 PJ / day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.