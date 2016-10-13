FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fenix Parts announces preliminary Q2 revenue; provides update on Q2 form 10-Q filing status
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fenix Parts announces preliminary Q2 revenue; provides update on Q2 form 10-Q filing status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fenix Parts Inc

* Fenix parts announces preliminary second quarter 2016 revenue and provides update regarding second quarter form 10-Q filing status

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $34 million

* Says company will provide full Q2 results upon completion of Q2 form 10-Q

* Fenix Parts -delayed filing its quarterly report on form 10-Q for Q2 of 2016

* Fenix Parts Inc - recent receipt of a subpoena from Chicago regional office of SEC requiring production of various documents

* Fenix Parts Inc says company's receipt of a subpoena from SEC does not mean that it has violated securities laws

* Says SEC inquiry appears to be focused on company's recent change in its independent registered public accounting firm

* Fenix Parts Inc - management does not believe that inquiry will have a material impact on co's financial condition, results of operations or cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.