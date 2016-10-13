BRIEF-B2Gold says construction of Fekola mine is progressing on schedule
* Says quarterly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces 18% greater than same period in 2015
Oct 13 Transdigm Group Inc :
* Transdigm Group announces tender offer for any and all of its 7.50 pct senior subordinated notes due 2021
* "Total consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, is $1060.50
* Tender offer to purchase will expire on November 10, 2016
* Co's unit Transdigm has commenced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.50 pct senior subordinated notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Global equity markets slumped to a three-month low on Thursday after disappointing Chinese trade data renewed concerns about the world's second-largest economy, but rebounding oil prices and the dollar's market role led U.S. stocks to pare losses.
Oct 13 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued a warning over the risk of serious bacterial infection to patients who have undergone open-heart surgery due to possible contamination of a device made by LivaNova Plc commonly used in the procedures.