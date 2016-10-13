FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lionsgate announces pricing of $520 mln of senior notes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lionsgate announces pricing of $520 mln of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lions Gate announces pricing of $520 million of senior notes and allocation of $2.0 billion term loan B credit facility

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.875 percent per annum

* It has priced a private offering of $520 million of senior notes due 2024

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Expects that term loan B will be issued at 99.5 percent and will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to libor plus 3.00 percent

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Expects to use proceeds of notes, term loan A and term loan B to finance a portion of proposed merger with Starz

* Lions Gate - Notes will be issued by LG Financeco Corp, a newly formed subsidiary of co, proceeds will be held in escrow pending consummation of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.