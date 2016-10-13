FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-RSP Permian announces $2.4 bln acquisition of Silver Hill Energy
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-RSP Permian announces $2.4 bln acquisition of Silver Hill Energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - RSP Permian Inc

* RSP Permian announces $2.4 billion acquisition of Silver Hill Energy Partners and provides updates

* Deal for $1.25 billion of cash and 31.0 million shares of RSP common stock in aggregate

* RSP Permian Kayne Anderson, Ridgemont, Silver Hill shareholders are expected to collectively own approximately 20 percent of RSP's outstanding shares pro forma

* RSP Permian Inc - RSP expects to add Kyle D. Miller, CEO of Silver Hill, to RSP's board of directors upon closing Shep II

* RSP Permian Inc - RSP expects to add Kyle D. Miller, CEO of Silver Hill, to RSP's board of directors upon closing SHEP II

* RSP Permian Inc - RSP's average daily production rate for Q3 of 2016 was 29,761 boe/d (approximately 73 percent oil), a 24 percent increase

* RSP Permian - Silver Hill Energy Partners expected to close in Q4, with Silver Hill receiving about $604 million of cash and 15.0 million RSP shares

* RSP Permian Inc - Sees 2016 average daily production 28,500 - 29,500 boe/d

* Silver Hill E&P II deal to close in Q1, with Silver Hill receiving approximately $646 million of cash and 16.0 million RSP shares

* RSP Permian Inc - Estimate net daily production in 2017 to average in range of 52.0 - 56.0 mboe/d (72 percent-74 percent oil)

* RSP Permian Inc - Preliminary 2017 total capital expenditure budget, including infrastructure and workovers, is expected to be $570 - $630 million

* RSP Permian -Co intends to finance cash portions of transactions through potential capital market transactions which may include equity, debt offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

