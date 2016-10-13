FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Valeura announces execution of transformational transaction agreements in Turkey
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Valeura announces execution of transformational transaction agreements in Turkey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura Energy announces execution of transformational transaction agreements in Turkey and underwritten private placement of subscription receipts

* Valeura Energy - acquisition of its jv partner, Thrace Basin Natural Gas Corporation (TBNGC), for US$22 million in cash effective March 31, 2016

* Transatlantic Petroleum - concurrent with acquisition of TBNGC, Valeura will sell deep rights on certain of Turkish jv lands to Statoil Banarli Turkey

* Valeura Energy- sale of deep rights on certain joint venture lands to Statoil Banarli Turkey b.v. For $15 million in two tranches of US$12 million and US$3 million

* Valeura Energy - combination of acquisition of valeura's jv partner, sale of deep rights to statoil and financing, is expected to be accretive

* Valeura Energy - consideration for tbng acquisition will consist of a cash payment at closing of about $18.5 million, after estimated closing adjustments

* Valeura Energy - upon close of acquisition, co's participating interest in shallow rights on tbng jv will increase to 81.5% and co will become operator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

