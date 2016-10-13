FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-HP announces fiscal 2017 financial outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HP announces fiscal 2017 financial outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hp Inc

* HP Inc. announces fiscal 2017 financial outlook

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.47 to $1.57 from continuing operations

* Free cash flow outlook is in range of $2.3 to $2.6 billion for fiscal 2017

* HP Inc. - announces additional share repurchase authorization of $3 billion for future repurchases

* Expects to return 50%-75% of annual free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of a robust dividend and regular share buy backs

* HP Inc - increases planned quarterly dividend amount by 7%

* Anticipates generating cash flow from operations of approximately $2.8 to $3.1 billion in fiscal 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.