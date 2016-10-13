BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum announces board changes
* Greenfields petroleum corporation announces changes in its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Transatlantic Mining Corp
* Transatlantic mining closes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 PepsiCo Inc is nearing a deal to acquire sparkling probiotic U.S. drinks company KeVita Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in the latest push by the carbonated beverage giant to diversify its soft drinks business.
SAO PAULO, Oct 13 Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE has declared the Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa's 12.9 billion reais ($4 billion) acquisition of rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados as a complex transaction that needs a more detailed analysis, both companies said in securities filings on Thursday.