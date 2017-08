Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Ashford trust prices public offering of preferred stock

* Says public offering of 6.00 million shares priced at $25.00per share

* Ashford hospitality trust inc - dividends on preferred stock will accrue at rate of 7.375% per annum on liquidation preference of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: