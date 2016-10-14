BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $71.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 to $0.81

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc sees FY total comparable restaurant sales of minus 1.0% to minus 0.5%

* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.0%

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del Frisco's sees FY gross capital expenditures(before tenant allowances, inclusive of some expenditures related to 2017 openings)of $32 million to $35 million