10 months ago
BRIEF-PNC reports Q3 earnings per share $1.84
#Funds News
October 14, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PNC reports Q3 earnings per share $1.84

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* Pnc reports third quarter 2016 net income of $1.0 billion, $1.84 diluted eps

* Q3 earnings per share $1.84

* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to $3.8 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - net charge-offs increased to $154 million for q3 compared with $134 million for q2

* Pnc financial services group inc qtrly provision for credit losses was $87 million, a decrease of $40 million compared with Q2 2016

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - net interest margin was 2.68 percent for Q3 of 2016 compared with 2.70 percent for Q2

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc qtrly net interest income $2,095 million versus $2,062 million

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - transitional basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.6 percent at sept 30 versus 10.6 percent at June 30

* PNC Financial Services -pro forma fully phased-in basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.2 percent at Sept. 30 versus 10.2 percent at June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

