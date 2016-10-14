FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies provides update on Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc :

* Adverum Biotechnologies provides update on alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency program

* Expects to begin enrolment of patients in phase 1/2 clinical trial for advm-043 in Q4 of 2017.

* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc - decided to upgrade advm-043 manufacturing process by implementing its proprietary baculovirus-based production system

* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc - company now expects to begin enrolment of patients in phase 1/2 clinical trial for advm-043 in Q4 of 2017

* Plans to transfer third-party contract manufacturing for advm-043 to a large-scale contract manufacturer

* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc - goal is to meet with FDA to review modified plans in Q1 of 2017

* Adverum Biotechnologies - other lead programs for wamd and hae remain on target to initiate toxicology studies in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

