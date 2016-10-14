Oct 14 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc :
* Adverum Biotechnologies provides update on alpha-1
antitrypsin deficiency program
* Expects to begin enrolment of patients in phase 1/2
clinical trial for advm-043 in Q4 of 2017.
* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc - decided to upgrade advm-043
manufacturing process by implementing its proprietary
baculovirus-based production system
* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc - company now expects to begin
enrolment of patients in phase 1/2 clinical trial for advm-043
in Q4 of 2017
* Plans to transfer third-party contract manufacturing for
advm-043 to a large-scale contract manufacturer
* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc - goal is to meet with FDA to
review modified plans in Q1 of 2017
* Adverum Biotechnologies - other lead programs for wamd and
hae remain on target to initiate toxicology studies in first
half of 2017
