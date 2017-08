Oct 14 (Reuters) - BancorpSouth Inc :

* BancorpSouth announces extension of merger agreements with Central Community Corporation and Ouachita Bancshares Corp

* BancorpSouth Inc - merger agreements were extended until December 31, 2017

* BancorpSouth - merger agreements extended, with changes designed to "protect parties from risks associated with prolonged regulatory approval process" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: