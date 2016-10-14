FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hershey Co CEO John P. Bilbrey to retire
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hershey Co CEO John P. Bilbrey to retire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hershey Co :

* John P. Bilbrey announces intention to retire as ceo of the hershey company

* Hershey co - process to identify successor underway; company reaffirms outlook for full year 2016

* Hershey co - bilbrey will continue as non-executive chairman of hershey's board of directors following his retirement as president and ceo.

* Hershey co - bilbrey will continue as non-executive chairman of hershey's board of directors following his retirement as president and ceo

* Hershey co says board has appointed a special committee to direct search for a new CEO

* Hershey co - company also reaffirmed its full-year 2016 outlook outlined in company's Q2 2016 earnings announcement

* Special committee will review internal and external candidates with assistance from Egon Zehnder, a leading executive search firm

* Hershey co - special committee is led by Pamela Arway, chair of governance committee

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.26, revenue view $7.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hershey co - chief executive officer Bilbrey intends to retire from company July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

