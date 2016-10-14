Oct 14 Hershey Co :
* John P. Bilbrey announces intention to retire as ceo of
the hershey company
* Hershey co - process to identify successor underway;
company reaffirms outlook for full year 2016
* Hershey co - bilbrey will continue as non-executive
chairman of hershey's board of directors following his
retirement as president and ceo.
* Hershey co - bilbrey will continue as non-executive
chairman of hershey's board of directors following his
retirement as president and ceo
* Hershey co says board has appointed a special committee to
direct search for a new CEO
* Hershey co - company also reaffirmed its full-year 2016
outlook outlined in company's Q2 2016 earnings announcement
* Special committee will review internal and external
candidates with assistance from Egon Zehnder, a leading
executive search firm
* Hershey co - special committee is led by Pamela Arway,
chair of governance committee
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.26, revenue view $7.45
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hershey co - chief executive officer Bilbrey intends to
retire from company July 1, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: