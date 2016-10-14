FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Citigroup reports quarterly GCB revenues of $8.2 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 14, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Citigroup reports quarterly GCB revenues of $8.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc :

* Citigroup reports third quarter 2016 earnings per share of $1.24

* Q3 earnings per share $1.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2015 included CVA/DVA of $196 million ($127 million after-tax)

* Quarterly GCB revenues of $8.2 billion increased 1%

* Quarterly ICG revenues of $8.6 billion increased 2%

* Citigroup inc - allowance for loan losses was $12.4 billion at quarter end, compared to $13.6 billion, at end of prior year period

* Citigroup's Corbat says "I am very encouraged by underlying momentum across our franchise, notably in several areas where we have been investing"

* Citigroup's Corbat says "We remain intensely focused on shareholder returns"

* Citigroup's Corbat says "We remain committed to consistently increasing amount of capital we return to our shareholders in order to improve overall returns" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.