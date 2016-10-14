BRIEF-Citigroup reports quarterly GCB revenues of $8.2 bln

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc :

* Citigroup reports third quarter 2016 earnings per share of $1.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2015 included CVA/DVA of $196 million ($127 million after-tax)

* Quarterly GCB revenues of $8.2 billion increased 1%

* Quarterly ICG revenues of $8.6 billion increased 2%

* Citigroup inc - allowance for loan losses was $12.4 billion at quarter end, compared to $13.6 billion, at end of prior year period

* Citigroup's Corbat says "I am very encouraged by underlying momentum across our franchise, notably in several areas where we have been investing"

* Citigroup's Corbat says "We remain intensely focused on shareholder returns"

* Citigroup's Corbat says "We remain committed to consistently increasing amount of capital we return to our shareholders in order to improve overall returns"