FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-First Bancshares Q3 operating earnings per share $0.48
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-First Bancshares Q3 operating earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - First Bancshares Inc :

* The First Bancshares Inc reports a 15% increase in quarterly net earnings and declares quarterly dividends

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.48

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375per share

* First Bancshares Inc - fully taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $10.3 million and $9.5 million for q3 of 2016 and 2015

* First Bancshares Inc - at September 30, 2016 company had direct energy related loans of $19.4 million, representing 2.3% of total loan portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.