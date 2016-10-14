BRIEF-First Bancshares Q3 operating earnings per share $0.48

Oct 14 (Reuters) - First Bancshares Inc :

* The First Bancshares Inc reports a 15% increase in quarterly net earnings and declares quarterly dividends

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.48

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375per share

* First Bancshares Inc - fully taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $10.3 million and $9.5 million for q3 of 2016 and 2015

* First Bancshares Inc - at September 30, 2016 company had direct energy related loans of $19.4 million, representing 2.3% of total loan portfolio