BRIEF-Morningstar to acquire Pitchbook Data

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Morningstar Inc :

* Morningstar to acquire Pitchbook Data; agreement will combine leading providers of public and private company research

* Morningstar Inc- Pitchbook will maintain its brand and identity

* Morningstar Inc - transaction values Pitchbook at $225.0 million.

* Morningstar Inc - Morningstar was an early investor in Pitchbook and currently owns approximately 20 percent of company

* Morningstar Inc - President Kunal Kapoor, who has served on board for Pitchbook since 2012 and will become chief executive officer of Morningstar

* Morningstar Inc says company expects to pay about $180 million for remaining ownership interest in a transaction that values Pitchbook at $225.0 million

* Morningstar Inc- Pitchbook will continue to be led by founder and chief executive officer John Gabbert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: