BRIEF-Select Sands announces proposed non-brokered financing of common shares to raise up to $7.5 million

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Select Sands Corp

* Select Sands announces proposed non-brokered financing of common shares to raise up to $7.5 million

* Select sands corp says non-brokered private placement financing of common shares at a price of C$0.77 per share

* Says company will have option of increasing size of offering by up to 25% prior to closing

* Select Sands says private placement to fund purchase price of previously announced asset acquisition with Tutle Holding, purchase of Sandtown property