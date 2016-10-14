BRIEF-Select Sands announces proposed non-brokered financing of common shares to raise up to $7.5 million

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Select Sands Corp
* Select Sands announces proposed non-brokered financing of common shares to raise up to $7.5 million
* Select sands corp says non-brokered private placement financing of common shares at a price of C$0.77 per share
* Says company will have option of increasing size of offering by up to 25% prior to closing
* Select Sands says private placement to fund purchase price of previously announced asset acquisition with Tutle Holding, purchase of Sandtown property