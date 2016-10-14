FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Select Sands announces proposed non-brokered financing of common shares to raise up to $7.5 million
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Select Sands announces proposed non-brokered financing of common shares to raise up to $7.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Select Sands Corp

* Select Sands announces proposed non-brokered financing of common shares to raise up to $7.5 million

* Select sands corp says non-brokered private placement financing of common shares at a price of C$0.77 per share

* Says company will have option of increasing size of offering by up to 25% prior to closing

* Select Sands says private placement to fund purchase price of previously announced asset acquisition with Tutle Holding, purchase of Sandtown property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

