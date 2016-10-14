BRIEF-Boeing names Ihssane Mounir VP, sales and marketing for Commercial Airplanes
* Boeing names Mounir new sales, marketing leader for Commercial Airplanes
Oct 14 Valeura Energy Inc
* Valeura announces increase to underwritten private placement
* Valeura will now issue 14,629,000 subscription receipts of corporation
* Issue at a price of $0.75 per subscription receipt for total gross proceeds of approximately $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing names Mounir new sales, marketing leader for Commercial Airplanes
* Mammoth Energy Services Inc shares open at $13.66 in debut below from IPO price of $15.00 per share
TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financial stocks as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data supported global equity markets.