Oct 14 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc :

* The Manitowoc Company prevails in patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation lawsuit against sany

* Competitive differentiation of Manitowoc's variable position counterweight (VPC) technology is confirmed

* ITC issued cease and desist order prohibiting Sany America from importing, selling, marketing cranes made using co's trade secrets