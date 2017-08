Oct 14 (Reuters) - Dundee Energy Ltd

* Dundee Energy Limited announces management change

* Dundee Energy Ltd says David Bhumgara, chief financial officer, intends to resign from his position effective November 15, 2016

* Dundee Energy Ltd - Lucie Presot, currently vice president of Dundee Energy, will assume role of interim chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: