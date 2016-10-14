EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks and currency fall after Yellen economy comments

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 14 Mexico's stock index and currency fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen laid out deepening concerns at the Fed that U.S. economic potential is slipping and may need aggressive steps to rebuild it. Yellen's comments, which were posed as questions that need more research, rattled investors. Mexico's IPC stock index fell 0.08 percent, while the peso weakened 0.47 percent to 19.02 per U.S. dollar. Brazilian stocks r