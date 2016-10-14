BRIEF-Ameren Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of 44 cents per share, a 3.5 percent increase
Oct 14 Radient Technologies Inc
* Radient Technologies Inc. Announces completion of third and final tranche of private placement and partial closing of shares for debt transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of 44 cents per share, a 3.5 percent increase
* Duke Energy reports 96 percent of Hurricane Matthew outages restored; those who can receive power will be restored by saturday night
* Educational Development Corporation announces second quarter financial results for quarter ended august 31, 2016