BRIEF-Ameren Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of 44 cents per share, a 3.5 percent increase
Oct 14 Educational Development Corp
* Educational Development Corporation announces second quarter financial results for quarter ended august 31, 2016
* Q2 revenue $25.9 million versus $12.6 million
* Educational Development Corp - sales increase was generated by home business division, Usborne books & more (ubam) with an increase of 163% over q2 2015
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Educational Development Corp - co is on pace to record net revenues of $120-140 million for fiscal year ending february 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Duke Energy reports 96 percent of Hurricane Matthew outages restored; those who can receive power will be restored by saturday night
* Wells Fargo statement regarding ohio gov. John kasich's oct. 14 announcement