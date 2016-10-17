FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hasbro Q3 earnings per share $2.03
October 17, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hasbro Q3 earnings per share $2.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc :

* Hasbro reports revenue, operating profit and net earnings growth for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $2.03

* Q3 revenue $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.56 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hasbro inc - boys category revenues for Q3 increased 2 pct to $605.5 million

* Hasbro inc - games category revenues for q3 increased 13 pct to $409.5 million

* Hasbro inc - Q3 2016 U.S. and canada segment net revenues increased 16 pct to $932.8 million compared to $803.8 million in 2015

* Girls category revenues for Q3 increased 57 pct to $462.0 million.

* Preschool category revenues for Q3 declined 8 pct to $202.8 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

