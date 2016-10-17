FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alon USA reports receipt of proposal to purchase its outstanding common stock
October 17, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA reports receipt of proposal to purchase its outstanding common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Alon Usa Energy Inc :

* Alon USA Energy, Inc. announces receipt of proposal to purchase its outstanding common stock

* Alon announces receipt of proposal to purchase its outstanding common stock

* Special committee intends to consider Delek's proposal and determine how to respond

* Special committee has retained J.P. Morgan as its financial advisor

* Alon - proposal from Delek US holdings was submitted to a committee of members of board of directors of Alon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
