Oct 17 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu Inc - expects to use net proceeds from sale to prepay at least $750 million against its outstanding term loan balance

* Supervalu - intends to use remaining net sale proceeds to further reduce debt and improve its capital structure

* Supervalu - will provide Save-A-Lot with certain services and support functions for its day-to-day operations