UPDATE 1-Hasbro revenue, profit beat as Disney Princess dolls dazzle
Oct 17 Hasbro Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney Princess, Frozen and Trolls dolls.
Oct 17 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results for three phase 2 clinical trials for ZYN002 are on track for 1h17
* Zynerba - phase 1 clinical trial for zyn001 is expected to begin in 1h17
* Phase 2 clinical trials are now planned to begin during second half of 2017
* Zynerba - phase 2 clinical trials in patients with fragile X syndrome (FXS) are on track to begin before end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Timbercreek Financial-Federal Department Of Finance's changes to rules related to residential mortgages aren't expected to impact co's financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Oct 17 State-run oil company Petrobras' production of oil and natural gas in Brazil reached 2.75 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in September, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.