Oct 17 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results for three phase 2 clinical trials for ZYN002 are on track for 1h17

* Zynerba - phase 1 clinical trial for zyn001 is expected to begin in 1h17

* Phase 2 clinical trials are now planned to begin during second half of 2017

* Zynerba - phase 2 clinical trials in patients with fragile X syndrome (FXS) are on track to begin before end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: