Oct 17 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut Gold announces Q3 production of 26,322 gold equivalent ounces and revised guidance

* Says Q3 production of 26,322 gold equivalent ounces

* Says co is adjusting its 2016 production guidance to between 115,000 and 120,000 geos from 130,000 to 135,000 geos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: