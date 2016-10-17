BRIEF-Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial in renal diseases

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp
* Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 Phase 2 clinical trial in renal diseases
* Statistical significance was achieved on key endpoints of improvement in renal function
* Consistent with other clinical trials with OMS721, no significant safety concerns have been observed
* Plans to advance OMS721 rapidly through its IGA nephropathy development program to support both U.S. and international marketing authorizations
* Additional data from Omeros' OMS721 program are expected later this year