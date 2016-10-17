FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial in renal diseases
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial in renal diseases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp

* Omeros announces positive data from OMS721 Phase 2 clinical trial in renal diseases

* Statistical significance was achieved on key endpoints of improvement in renal function

* Consistent with other clinical trials with OMS721, no significant safety concerns have been observed

* Plans to advance OMS721 rapidly through its IGA nephropathy development program to support both U.S. and international marketing authorizations

* Additional data from Omeros' OMS721 program are expected later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
