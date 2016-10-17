BRIEF-Regeneron, Teva provide update on fasinumab clinical development programs

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron and Teva provide update on fasinumab clinical development programs

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - co, Teva plan to design pivotal Phase 3 study in chronic low back pain that excludes patients with advanced osteoarthritis

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - companies plan to submit a pivotal program plan for review with fda and other health authorities.