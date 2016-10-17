BRIEF-Almost Family Inc to acquire 80 pct in Community Health Systems home health, hospice unit

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Almost Family Inc

* Almost Family Inc signs agreement to acquire controlling interest in Community Health Systems home health and hospice unit

* Almost Family Inc - total purchase price for 80 pct of equity interest in CHS home health is $128 million

* Almost Family Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2017.

* Almost Family Inc says financing for transaction has been fully committed by JPMorgan

* Almost Family Inc says almost family expects transaction to be completed during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: