10 months ago
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp reports Q3 operating EPS $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ameris Bancorp :

* Ameris Bancorp reports record net income for third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 18.7 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ameris Bancorp - net interest income for q3 of 2016 totaled $58.0 million, an increase of 20.6 pct versus $48.1 million reported for Q3 of 2015

* Ameris Bancorp - higher levels of net interest income resulted mostly from growth in average loans outstanding of about $1.2 billion since Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

