BRIEF-Sierra Metals: Q3 total of 536,553 tonnes processed; a 19% increase from last year

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc :

* Sierra Metals reports record third quarter 2016 production results

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly total of 536,553 tonnes processed; a 19 pct increase from Q3 2015 production

* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.2 million ounces; a 25 pct increase from Q3 2015 production

* Sierra - Qtrly copper equivalent production of 21.3 million pounds; a 25 pct increase from q3 2015 production