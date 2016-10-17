FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sierra Metals: Q3 total of 536,553 tonnes processed; a 19% increase from last year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sierra Metals: Q3 total of 536,553 tonnes processed; a 19% increase from last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc :

* Sierra Metals reports record third quarter 2016 production results

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly total of 536,553 tonnes processed; a 19 pct increase from Q3 2015 production

* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.2 million ounces; a 25 pct increase from Q3 2015 production

* Sierra - Qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.2 million ounces; a 25 pct increase from Q3 2015 production

* Sierra - Qtrly copper equivalent production of 21.3 million pounds; a 25 pct increase from q3 2015 production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.