Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc :

* Rogers communications inc - Guy Laurence steps down; Joe Natale to be appointed his successor

* Rogers Communications Inc - to hire Joseph Natale as president and chief executive officer as soon as he is in a position to join Rogers