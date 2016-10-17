FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day")
October 17, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day")

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Coty Inc

* Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day") the world's premium hair straighteners & appliances company

* Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day") the world's premium hair straighteners & appliances company

* Deal for approximately 420 million

* Upon closing, acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Coty's earnings

* Transaction will be funded with a combination of cash on hand and available debt facilities

* GHD will be managed as a standalone business led by its current CEO Anthony Davey and management team

* Coty to acquire GHD from Lion Capital LLP

