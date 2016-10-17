BRIEF-Nuvo receives approval from German regulators to conduct phase 3 trial for treatment of acute ankle sprains

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals receives approval from German regulatory authorities to conduct Pennsaid 2 pct phase 3 trial for treatment of acute ankle sprains

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results are expected to be available in Q2 2017

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - 130 patient trial will be conducted in germany commencing this month

* Says trial is intended to support regulatory applications for marketing approval of pennsaid 2 pct in E.U., Canada and Australia

* Says it is in ongoing discussions with a number of potential international licensing partners

* Trial will cost approximately CDN$1.5 million spread over second half of 2016 and first half of 2017

* Nuvo - in ongoing discussions with potential international licensing partners that have commercial capabilities to effectively market Pennsaid 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: