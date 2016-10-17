FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Nuvo receives approval from German regulators to conduct phase 3 trial for treatment of acute ankle sprains
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nuvo receives approval from German regulators to conduct phase 3 trial for treatment of acute ankle sprains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals receives approval from German regulatory authorities to conduct Pennsaid 2 pct phase 3 trial for treatment of acute ankle sprains

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results are expected to be available in Q2 2017

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - 130 patient trial will be conducted in germany commencing this month

* Says trial is intended to support regulatory applications for marketing approval of pennsaid 2 pct in E.U., Canada and Australia

* Says it is in ongoing discussions with a number of potential international licensing partners

* Trial will cost approximately CDN$1.5 million spread over second half of 2016 and first half of 2017

* Nuvo - in ongoing discussions with potential international licensing partners that have commercial capabilities to effectively market Pennsaid 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.