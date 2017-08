Oct 17 (Reuters) - Profound Medical Corp :

* Profound Medical Corp. announces $17.4 million bought deal financing

* Profound Medical Corp says to sell 15.8 million common shares of company at a price of $1.10 per common share

* Says co has agreed to grant underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to additional 2.4 million common