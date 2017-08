Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc -

* Q2 revenue fell 36 percent to C$13.4 million

* Says net loss of $0.6 million compared to 1.1 million profit for prior year

* Rockwell Diamonds Inc - "Inventory levels remain high in polished market, a result of large purchases of rough diamonds during first half of 2016"