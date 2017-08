Oct 17 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc -

* Constellation Brands to acquire Charles Smith Wines

* Constellation Brands to acquire Charles Smith Wines

* Deal for $120 million

* Deal for approximately $120 million

* Constellation Brands Inc - deal for $120 million

* Constellation Brands Inc says agreement with Charles Smith Wines LLC to acquire Charles Smith Wines collection of five super and ultra premium wines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: