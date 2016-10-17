FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lipocine updates on FDA meet over LPCN 1021 application
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lipocine updates on FDA meet over LPCN 1021 application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine completes post action meeting with FDA for LPCN 1021 new drug application

* Lipocine inc - purpose of FDA meeting was to review complete response letter and to determine actions needed to achieve approval of LPCN 1021

* Says in response to FDA's letter, Lipocine proposed a dosing regimen based on analyses of existing data

* Lipocine Inc - FDA noted that while co's proposed dosing regimen might be acceptable, validation in a clinical trial would be needed prior to resubmission

* Says as a result, Lipocine has submitted new dosing validation clinical study protocol to FDA

* Says FDA has agreed to review protocol through a special protocol assessment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

