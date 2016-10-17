BRIEF-Lennox International Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.33 from cont ops

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc

* Lennox international reports record third-quarter profit

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.33 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.01 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.75 to $6.95 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.25 to $6.45 from continuing operations

* Says reiterating 2016 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $95 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lennox international inc says narrowing guidance for 2016 revenue growth from 3-7% to 4-6%

* Lennox international inc says narrowing guidance for 2016 revenue growth from 3-7% to 4-6%

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S