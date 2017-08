Oct 17 (Reuters) - Transmontaigne Partners Lp :

* Transmontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution

* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - declared a distribution of $0.70 per unit for period from July 1, 2016 through Sept 30, 2016

* Transmontaigne Partners Lp says new dividend represents a $0.01 increase over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: