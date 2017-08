Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chemocentryx Inc :

* Chemocentryx announces presentation of positive data from ongoing pilot phase II trial of CCX168 (avacopan) in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (AHUS) at ASN kidney week 2016

* Chemocentryx Inc - initiating a multi-center clinical trial in patients with ahus in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: