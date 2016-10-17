BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo
* Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo
Oct 17 Golar LNG Ltd
* Press release - Golar power reaches a final investment decision on Sergipe Power Project and signs 25 year FSRU agreement
* Golar Power - Celse to enter into lump sum turn-key EPC agreement with GE to build, maintain and operate a 1.5 GW combined cycle power plant in Brazil
* Golar Power- also increased its ownership in Sergipe Project from 25 pct to 50 pct
* Golar Power- capital expenditure for power station and terminal including taxes and financing costs is estimated at $1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA staff says 1.5 mcg dose of Allergan's Nocturia drug met efficacy criteria, but clinical meaningfulness of dose is unclear compared to placebo
* Amunix says Versartis has been granted approval in Japan by PMDA to initiate enrollment for its phase 3 study of Somavaratan in pediatric patients